UCF vs. Kansas State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 team, the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.
UCF vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
UCF vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|UCF AVG
|UCF Rank
|124th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|76.8
|130th
|174th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|54th
|45th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|40.2
|55th
|24th
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|71st
|149th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|87th
|15.3
|Assists
|12.0
|283rd
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
