The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

UCF has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Knights score an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.4 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, UCF is 8-2.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF scored 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.

At home, the Knights gave up 65.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.2.

At home, UCF knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). UCF's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than away (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule