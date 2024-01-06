The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • UCF has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Knights score an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.4 points, UCF is 8-2.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF scored 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
  • At home, the Knights gave up 65.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.2.
  • At home, UCF knocked down 9.2 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). UCF's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than away (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Maine W 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M W 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/29/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 98-54 Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/10/2024 Kansas - Addition Financial Arena
1/13/2024 BYU - Addition Financial Arena

