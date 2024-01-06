Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 12 of 37 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
- Stamkos has picked up seven goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|4
|4
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
