The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Edmunds Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -7.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Stetson and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 total points.

Stetson has an average total of 148.7 in its outings this year, 0.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Hatters have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Stetson has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hatters have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and lost that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Stetson.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 6 50% 78.3 153.4 70.4 144.6 142.9 Jacksonville 6 54.5% 75.1 153.4 74.2 144.6 138.1

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

Stetson won 11 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Hatters average 78.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.

When Stetson scores more than 74.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 7-5-0 0-2 7-5-0 Jacksonville 5-6-0 0-4 9-2-0

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits

Stetson Jacksonville 5-0 Home Record 6-0 2-6 Away Record 2-6 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-6-0 96 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.2 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-1-0

