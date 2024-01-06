The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hatters have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have hit.
  • Stetson is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hatters sit at 185th.
  • The Hatters record 78.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.
  • Stetson has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 74.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Stetson has fared better at home this season, posting 96.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Hatters are surrendering 59.0 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 79.1.
  • Stetson is making 11.8 threes per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 5.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.9 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte W 79-75 Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida W 75-74 Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville - Edmunds Center
1/10/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
1/12/2024 @ Queens - Curry Arena

