Saturday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) and Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 78, Jacksonville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-7.9)

Stetson (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Stetson has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Jacksonville, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Hatters have a 7-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Dolphins have a record of 9-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, Stetson is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Jacksonville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (155th in college basketball).

The 36.4 rebounds per game Stetson averages rank 186th in the country, and are 1.3 more than the 35.1 its opponents collect per contest.

Stetson connects on 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Hatters' 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 55th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 206th in college basketball.

Stetson forces 9.5 turnovers per game (347th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (61st in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.