Will Stetson be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Stetson's complete tournament resume.

How Stetson ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 2-0 NR NR 315

Stetson's best wins

Stetson, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Morgan State Bears 56-48 on December 17. That signature victory over Morgan State included a team-high 16 points from Jaelyn Talley. Quentarra Mitchell, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

71-62 at home over Iona (No. 216/RPI) on November 18

61-57 on the road over North Florida (No. 239/RPI) on January 4

59-53 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 275/RPI) on January 6

78-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on December 20

Stetson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hatters are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Stetson has drawn the 301st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Hatters have six games left versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Stetson's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Stetson's next game

Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Stetson Hatters vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

