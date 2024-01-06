Seminole County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Seminole County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osceola High School - Kissimmee at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.