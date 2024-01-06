The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Pinellas County, Florida today, we've got what you need.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pinellas Park High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6

12:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway Charter High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibbs High School at Oakleaf HS