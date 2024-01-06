Orange County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Orange County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seabreeze HS at The First Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic High School - Port Orange at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian Academy at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Middle-High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.