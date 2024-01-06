The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 150.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this year.

Hoosiers games have hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State's national championship odds (+6500) place it 30th in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 33rd.

The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +6500, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.

Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 Indiana ranks 61st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+18000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 111th, a difference of 50 spots.

The Hoosiers have had the fifth-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5500 at the start of the season to +18000.

Indiana has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.