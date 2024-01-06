How to Watch the North Florida vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 74 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys allow.
- FGCU is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
- North Florida is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.
- The Ospreys record 11.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles give up (57.3).
- North Florida is 4-5 when scoring more than 57.3 points.
- FGCU is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Ospreys are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.5%).
- The Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% less than the Ospreys' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Florida Leaders
- Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80)
- Jayla Adams: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)
- Emma Broermann: 8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Lyric Swann: 11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)
- Selma Eklund: 7.3 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Winthrop
|W 55-49
|UNF Arena
|12/29/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 76-71
|UNF Arena
|1/4/2024
|Stetson
|L 61-57
|UNF Arena
|1/6/2024
|FGCU
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
