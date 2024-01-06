The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

North Florida vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 74 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys allow.

FGCU is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

North Florida is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.

The Ospreys record 11.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles give up (57.3).

North Florida is 4-5 when scoring more than 57.3 points.

FGCU is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Ospreys are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% less than the Ospreys' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80) Jayla Adams: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (20-for-59) Emma Broermann: 8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lyric Swann: 11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

11.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Selma Eklund: 7.3 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

