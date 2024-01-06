Saturday's ASUN slate includes the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-4), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Players to Watch

Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU Players to Watch

Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Ajulu Thatha: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.