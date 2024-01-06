The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the FGCU vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total FGCU Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM FGCU (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel FGCU (-8.5) 141.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. FGCU Betting Trends

North Florida has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.

The Ospreys have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

FGCU has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

