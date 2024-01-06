The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

North Florida has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 128th.

The Ospreys score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 71.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Florida is 5-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida scores 82.9 points per game at home, and 70.4 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Ospreys are allowing 18.2 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (84.3).

At home, North Florida makes 12.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (12). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule