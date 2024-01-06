Saturday's game that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) against the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Venue: Alico Arena

North Florida vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 76, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-7.3)

FGCU (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

FGCU is 5-8-0 against the spread, while North Florida's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 5-8-0 and the Ospreys are 6-7-0. Over the last 10 contests, FGCU is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while North Florida has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.2 per outing to rank 278th in college basketball.

North Florida ranks 186th in the country at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 37.5 its opponents average.

North Florida connects on 12.4 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (131st in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 34.6% rate.

North Florida forces 11.7 turnovers per game (210th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (138th in college basketball).

