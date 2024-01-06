Nikita Kucherov will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins play on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kucherov's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -118)

1.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 21:11 on the ice per game.

In 19 of 39 games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kucherov has a point in 31 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points 19 times.

In 25 of 39 games this season, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 68.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 39 Games 5 64 Points 5 27 Goals 0 37 Assists 5

