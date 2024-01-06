Nicholas Paul will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Paul interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

In Paul's 40 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Paul has a point in 14 of 40 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 40 games this season, Paul has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Paul having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 5 22 Points 3 11 Goals 3 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.