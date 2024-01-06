2024 NCAA Bracketology: Miami (FL) Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Miami (FL) and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Miami (FL) ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|1-2
|32
|27
|63
Miami (FL)'s best wins
On December 20 against the Jackson State Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI, Miami (FL) registered its best win of the season, a 59-52 victory at home. Lemyah Hylton led the offense versus Jackson State, delivering 16 points. Next on the team was Jasmyne Roberts with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 69/RPI) on November 29
- 68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 120/RPI) on November 26
- 61-57 at home over Southern (No. 135/RPI) on November 17
- 77-47 at home over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on January 7
- 67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 161/RPI) on November 24
Miami (FL)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Miami (FL) has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, the Hurricanes have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Miami (FL) has been given the 107th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Hurricanes have 15 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.
- Miami has 15 games left this year, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Miami (FL)'s next game
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ACC Network
