How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have won four games in a row.
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: Univision
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- North Carolina vs Clemson (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
- Miami (FL) has put together an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
- The Hurricanes score an average of 85.5 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.7 points, Miami (FL) is 10-1.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).
- The Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
- Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|W 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
