Jacksonville vs. Stetson January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) versus the Stetson Hatters (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jamiya Turner: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaelyn Talley: 6.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Peete: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khamya McNeal: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
