The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) welcome in the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline FanDuel Stetson (-6.5) 147.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 5-9-0 ATS this year.

The Dolphins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Stetson has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Hatters and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.