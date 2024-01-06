How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) travel to face the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Hatters have averaged.
- Jacksonville is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 179th.
- The Dolphins' 75.1 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 70.4 the Hatters give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, Jacksonville is 8-1.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Jacksonville is averaging 17.8 more points per game at home (84.2) than away (66.4).
- At home the Dolphins are conceding 55.5 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than they are on the road (86.3).
- Jacksonville drains more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (27%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Erskine
|W 79-52
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ FGCU
|L 80-70
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/12/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/18/2024
|Queens
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
