Saturday's game between the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) and Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) matching up at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

2:00 PM ET

DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 78, Jacksonville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-7.9)

Stetson (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Stetson has gone 7-5-0 against the spread, while Jacksonville's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hatters are 7-5-0 and the Dolphins are 9-2-0. Over the past 10 contests, Stetson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Jacksonville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins score 75.1 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and concede 74.2 (260th in college basketball) for a +14 scoring differential overall.

Jacksonville records 39.7 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while conceding 36.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Jacksonville knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.6 (264th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

Jacksonville has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (342nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (63rd in college basketball).

