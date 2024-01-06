Holmes County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Holmes County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem High School at Altha Public School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
