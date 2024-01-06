The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Georgetown shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Hoyas are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 353rd.

The Hoyas record 72.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blue Demons give up.

Georgetown is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.

DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 361st.

The Blue Demons score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas allow.

DePaul is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

Georgetown is posting 77.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 61.8 points per contest.

The Hoyas surrender 72.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 73.5 on the road.

At home, Georgetown is making 1.6 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/22/2023 @ Marquette L 81-51 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 Creighton L 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena 1/9/2024 Seton Hall - Capital One Arena 1/14/2024 @ UConn - XL Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule