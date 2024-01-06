Florida State vs. Virginia Tech January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC) playing the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Virginia Tech Rank
|148th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|74.3
|200th
|241st
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|64.4
|41st
|179th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.8
|253rd
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|304th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|172nd
|13.6
|Assists
|15.9
|63rd
|233rd
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|87th
