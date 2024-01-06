The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Florida State has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
  • Seminoles games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
  • Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
  • In the Hokies' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Florida State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Florida State is 70th in college basketball. It is far below that, 94th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Seminoles were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +25000, which is the seventh-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

