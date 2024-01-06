How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- North Carolina vs Clemson (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Virginia vs NC State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Miami (FL) vs Wake Forest (2:15 PM ET | January 6)
- Boston College vs Georgia Tech (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles are shooting 43.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.4% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Florida State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 320th.
- The Seminoles' 76.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.1 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Florida State is 7-4 when it scores more than 66.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Florida State averaged 3.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than away (68.5).
- The Seminoles conceded 74.2 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.
- At home, Florida State made 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Florida State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|W 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/3/2024
|Georgia Tech
|W 82-71
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/9/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.