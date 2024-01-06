If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Florida State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Florida State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-4 3-1 22 22 35

Florida State's best wins

Florida State's signature victory of the season came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team (No. 36), according to the RPI. Florida State claimed the 95-80 home win on December 29. Ta'Niya Latson, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 35 points with five rebounds and three assists. Makayla Timpson also played a part with 13 points, 12 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 53/RPI) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 75/RPI) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 90/RPI) on December 3

78-72 on the road over Clemson (No. 117/RPI) on January 7

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on December 31

Florida State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Florida State has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

According to the RPI, the Seminoles have three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Florida State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Florida State gets the 40th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Seminoles have 14 games left this year, including eight versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to FSU's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Florida State's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

