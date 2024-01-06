The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

In the Gators' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Wildcats' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Oddsmakers rate Florida higher (31st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (35th).

The Gators were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

