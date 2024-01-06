The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have won four games in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators put up 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (73.4).

When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the 41% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).

Kentucky is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 11 more points than it averaged in away games (64.9).

In 2022-23, the Gators gave up 67.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.

Florida drained 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.9.

Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule