How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
- The Gators record 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
- Florida has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
- The Wildcats score an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up to opponents.
- When Kentucky allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
- The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.9).
- At home, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (5.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.
- The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Kentucky made fewer 3-pointers away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|W 96-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 97-72
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|W 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
