Saturday's game that pits the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-80 in favor of Florida. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.3)

Florida (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, and Kentucky's is 8-4-0. The Gators have hit the over in 10 games, while Wildcats games have gone over nine times.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 73.7 per outing (248th in college basketball).

Florida ranks first in the country at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 10.9 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

Florida makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Gators' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 86th in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 73rd in college basketball.

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (297th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

