How to Watch the Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score an average of 63.8 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 63.2 the Panthers allow.
- When it scores more than 63.2 points, Jacksonville State is 4-2.
- Florida International has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
- The 71.6 points per game the Panthers record are 7.2 more points than the Gamecocks allow (64.4).
- Florida International has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.
- When Jacksonville State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 4-3.
- The Panthers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (40.6%).
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (19-for-73)
- Ajae Yoakum: 11.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 87-63
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Chicago State
|W 73-55
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 68-62
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
