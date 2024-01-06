Florida International vs. Jacksonville State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) facing the Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Nicholson: 5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|305th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|76.9
|126th
|17th
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|291st
|121st
|37.9
|Rebounds
|34.4
|270th
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|132nd
|341st
|5.2
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|338th
|10.6
|Assists
|15.9
|63rd
|242nd
|12.5
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
