When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Florida International be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Florida International's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Florida International ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-0 NR NR 246

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International's best wins

Florida International captured its best win of the season on December 3, when it took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who rank No. 170 in the RPI rankings, 54-51. That signature victory against Bethune-Cookman featured a team-leading 10 points from Kaliah Henderson. Courtney Prenger, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

68-62 at home over Utah Tech (No. 213/RPI) on December 30

75-50 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266/RPI) on January 6

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 275/RPI) on December 1

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 289/RPI) on December 14

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 292/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-3

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Florida International faces the 328th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 15 games left this year, including 13 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records above .500.

FIU has 15 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Florida International's next game

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies vs. Florida International Panthers

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Florida International games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.