Saturday's game features the Florida International Panthers (9-5) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) matching up at Ocean Bank Convocation Center (on January 6) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Florida International.

The Panthers head into this matchup after a 68-62 win against Utah Tech on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 70, Jacksonville State 63

Florida International Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Panthers claimed their signature win of the season, a 54-51 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 208) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida International is 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 208) on December 3

68-62 at home over Utah Tech (No. 211) on December 30

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 252) on December 14

87-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 261) on December 19

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 275) on December 1

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 26 3PT% (19-for-73)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 26 3PT% (19-for-73) Ajae Yoakum: 11 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and are allowing 63.2 per contest to rank 156th in college basketball.

