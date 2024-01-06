The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-6.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-5.5) 137.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Florida International has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

When playing as at least 6-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2.

Jacksonville State has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this season.

The Gamecocks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 14 times this season.

