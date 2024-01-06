Will FGCU be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes FGCU's full tournament resume.

How FGCU ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-4 2-0 NR NR 28

FGCU's best wins

Against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 100 team in the RPI, FGCU captured its best win of the season on November 26, a 65-64 victory. Catherine Cairns tallied a team-leading 18 points with two rebounds and three assists in the game against North Carolina.

Next best wins

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on November 19

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 116/RPI) on November 6

61-35 at home over Drexel (No. 201/RPI) on December 20

83-68 over Delaware (No. 202/RPI) on November 24

78-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 208/RPI) on December 21

FGCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, FGCU has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 2-1 -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, FGCU has been handed the 67th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Eagles have four games left against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

FGCU has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

FGCU's next game

Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Stetson Hatters vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

