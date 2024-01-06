What are FGCU's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How FGCU ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-10 1-1 NR NR 275

FGCU's best wins

When FGCU took down the Florida Atlantic Owls (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on December 30 by a score of 72-68, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the win over Florida Atlantic, Zach Anderson put up a team-leading 21 points. Dallion Johnson came through with 18 points.

Next best wins

80-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 235/RPI) on January 4

68-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on November 29

53-42 over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on December 19

FGCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

FGCU has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

FGCU has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, FGCU is playing the 180th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 14 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of FGCU's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

FGCU's next game

Matchup: Queens Royals vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Queens Royals vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

