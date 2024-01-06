Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) visit the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Dale F. Halton Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The 49ers are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida Atlantic
|-8.5
|137.5
Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in 10 of 14 games this season.
- Florida Atlantic has an average point total of 152.9 in its outings this year, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Owls are 9-5-0 ATS this season.
- Florida Atlantic has had more success against the spread than Charlotte this season, tallying an ATS record of 9-5-0, compared to the 5-6-0 record of Charlotte.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|10
|71.4%
|82.9
|150.4
|70.0
|133.7
|148.5
|Charlotte
|3
|27.3%
|67.5
|150.4
|63.7
|133.7
|133.4
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.
- The Owls record 19.2 more points per game (82.9) than the 49ers give up (63.7).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 63.7 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|9-5-0
|4-3
|7-7-0
|Charlotte
|5-6-0
|0-2
|4-7-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida Atlantic
|Charlotte
|17-0
|Home Record
|11-4
|11-3
|Away Record
|5-8
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
