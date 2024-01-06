Saturday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-4) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-59 win, as our model heavily favors Bethune-Cookman.

The Rattlers are coming off of a 76-71 loss to North Florida in their most recent game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida A&M 59

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlers defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins in a 59-54 win on November 25. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Rattlers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida A&M is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Nashani Gilbert: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Olivia Delancy: 7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have a -224 scoring differential, falling short by 20.3 points per game. They're putting up 56.5 points per game, 317th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 342nd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.