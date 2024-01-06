The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also lost four games in a row.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 42.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Florida A&M has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.7% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 68th.

The Rattlers put up nine fewer points per game (65.1) than the Wildcats give up (74.1).

When it scores more than 74.1 points, Florida A&M is 1-1.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida A&M put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.

At home, the Rattlers allowed 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.5).

At home, Florida A&M sunk 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule