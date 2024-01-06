The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (6-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 74.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 67.4 the Ospreys give up to opponents.

FGCU is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

North Florida's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.

The Ospreys put up 11.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Eagles allow (57.3).

When North Florida totals more than 57.3 points, it is 4-5.

FGCU is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

This year the Ospreys are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Ospreys have conceded.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Ajulu Thatha: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63) Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (28-for-80)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (28-for-80) Sofia Persson: 5.1 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

