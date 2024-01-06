The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) hope to extend a four-game winning run when they host the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
  • FGCU has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys rank 185th.
  • The 69.1 points per game the Eagles record are 6.1 fewer points than the Ospreys give up (75.2).
  • FGCU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively FGCU has performed better in home games this year, averaging 75.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game on the road.
  • The Eagles give up 68.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.7 in away games.
  • At home, FGCU is sinking 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (7.7). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to away from home (37.7%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Florida Memorial W 78-75 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Florida Atlantic W 72-68 Alico Arena
1/4/2024 Jacksonville W 80-70 Alico Arena
1/6/2024 North Florida - Alico Arena
1/10/2024 @ Queens - Curry Arena
1/12/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

