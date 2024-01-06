If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Duval County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockledge High School at Providence School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6

5:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Middle-High School at Union County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6

6:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Lake Butler, FL

Lake Butler, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanton College Preparatory School at Fernandina Beach High School