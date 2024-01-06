Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Darren Raddysh going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- In one of 40 games so far this season, Raddysh has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Raddysh has no points on the power play.
- Raddysh's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|25:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
