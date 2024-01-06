Collier County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Collier County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lely High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on January 5
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Dade High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
NSU University School at Seacrest Country Day School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hallandale High School at Barron Collier High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Senior High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
