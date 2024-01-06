The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) and Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) play at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Bruins lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild.

Over the last 10 outings for the Lightning, their offense has put up 34 goals while their defense has given up 29 (they have a 6-4-0 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with nine goals (33.3% conversion rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey contest.

Lightning vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 19-16-5 this season and are 3-5-8 in overtime games.

Tampa Bay has earned 15 points (5-1-5) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Lightning scored just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-6-2) in eight games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 23 games, earning 39 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in 16 games this season and has registered 18 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 12-11-1 (25 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Lightning went 7-5-4 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.2 20th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 5th 27.03% Power Play % 29.92% 2nd 3rd 85.51% Penalty Kill % 80.53% 13th

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

